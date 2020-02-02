Trending#

Nirmala Sitharaman

budget 2020

MS Dhoni

JNU

CAA protests

  1. Home
  2. World


London: Two injured in 'terror-related' stabbing incident in Streatham, confirms Metropolitan Police

Further details are awaited.


Representational Image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Joydeep Bose

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 2, 2020, 09:48 PM IST

London's Metropolitan Police on Sunday informed that a man has been shot by armed officers in south London's Streatham, adding that the police are treating this as a 'terror-related incident'.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that the shooting had occurred at around 2 PM today (local time) after the man went on a stabbing spree in a large crowd.

The police later confirmed that there are two injured victims in the incident. Further details are awaited.

The area has been placed on lockdown and the officers have urged people to "get back for their safety.”