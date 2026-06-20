London Train Crash: Driver killed, several injured in major rail accident; details here

A train collision north of London left one person dead and 89 injured, prompting a major emergency response.

A major emergency response was launched on Friday after two trains collided north of London, leaving one person dead and dozens injured, according to British Transport Police.

The collision occurred on a railway line between London St Pancras and Leicester. Emergency services, including police, fire crews, and ambulance teams, rushed to the scene following reports of a serious rail incident.

British Transport Police confirmed that a major incident had been declared and that officers were working alongside Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and ambulance crews to manage the situation.

Driver among the dead

Authorities later confirmed that one person had died in the crash. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) identified the victim as a train driver.

The East of England Ambulance Service reported that 89 people were injured in total. Of those, 11 sustained very serious injuries, 22 suffered serious injuries, and 56 were treated for minor injuries.

Despite the severity of the collision, images circulating on social media suggested that both trains remained upright on the tracks. Passengers were seen standing beside damaged rail carriages as emergency responders attended the scene.

Rail operator responds

East Midlands Railway (EMR) acknowledged the incident in a statement posted on social media platform X.

'Emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester,' the company said, without providing additional details. Meanwhile, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were responding to a railway incident south of Bedford.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was 'deeply concerned' by reports of the collision and was closely monitoring developments.

Britain’s recent rail accidents

The collision is the latest in a series of rail incidents in Britain in recent years.

In September 2023, several people were injured when two trains collided at Aviemore railway station in the Scottish Highlands. The incident involved the historic Flying Scotsman steam locomotive and a stationary carriage on the Strathspey Railway, a heritage railway.

Earlier, in August 2020, three people died when a passenger train derailed near Stonehaven in northeast Scotland after heavy rainfall triggered a landslip. The victims included the train driver, a conductor, and a passenger.