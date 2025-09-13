Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

London protests: Over 100000 gather in UK for anti-immigration rally triggered by Charlie Kirk's assassination

Robinson's rally has been dubbed "Unite the Kingdom" and features a series of speeches, including from United States President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon. Around 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers have been deployed in the English capital in view of the protests. Read on for more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 09:33 PM IST

London protests: Over 100000 gather in UK for anti-immigration rally triggered by Charlie Kirk's assassination
Around 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers have been deployed in the English capital (Photo credit: AP).
More than one lakh people joined a march in London organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday as anti-racism campaigners launched a counter-protest. Robinson's rally has been dubbed "Unite the Kingdom" and features a series of speeches, including from United States President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon. Around 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers have been deployed in the English capital, with barriers in place to keep the two protesting groups apart. The far-right protests have been triggered by the fatal shooting of Trump's aide Charlie Kirk at a university in the US earlier this week.

What happened at the protests in London?

Robinson's rally featured various slogans raised on flags, including "Stop the Boats" and "Send them Home." Anti-transgender activists were among the crowds, according to a report by the BBC. The counter-protest has been organised by the group Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) and gathered thousands of supporters for a demonstration titled "March Against Fascism." Placards held by protesters at the SUTR march read "Women Against the Far Right" and "Refugees Welcome." Police in London said it had ordered organisers to end the Unite the Kingdom rally by 6 pm (local time) and the counter-protest by 4 pm.

Who is Tommy Robinson?

Tommy Robinson, aged 42, is a British anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, describes himself as a journalist exposing state wrongdoing. He counts American billionaire and Trump's former close aide Elon Musk among his supporters. "Hundreds of thousands already pack the streets of central London as we Unite as one for our freedoms," Robinson, who has several criminal convictions, said in a post on X. The London protests come days after Kirk, a conservative influencer, was shot dead while speaking at the Utah Valley University in Orem.

