London plane crash: Aircraft crashes at Southend Airport, video shows HUGE fireball

A small plane crashed at Southend Airport near London on Sunday (July 13), according to news reports, with local police describing it as a "serious incident." The London Southend Airport is located on the outskirts of Southend-on-Sea in Essex, England, roughly 58 kilometers from the UK capital. Visuals apparently from the scene of the crash have surfaced on social media, showing a massive fireball and a thick plume of black smoke billowing into the sky. There was no information immediately available on the number of passengers aboard the crashed plane.

Police issue statement

Local police said in a statement, "We were alerted shortly before 4 pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-meter plane…We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours." Residents have been requested to avoid the affected area as far as possible. David Burton-Sampson, the MP for Southend West and Leigh, posted on social media: "My thoughts are with everyone involved." Police have evacuated the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club as a precautionary measure due to their proximity to the incident site. The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly from Southend to Lelystad city in the Netherlands.



Four flights cancelled

A spokesperson representing the Southend Airport said: "We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft." As per the airport's official website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday have been cancelled, BBC reported. The airport stated it was working with the local authorities and would provide more information "as soon as possible."