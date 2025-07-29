London Mayor Sadiq Khan issues first statement after Donald Trump calls him 'nasty person,' says 'delighted' to hear that...'

This comment marks the latest chapter in a long-standing war of words between Trump and the London Mayor.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has responded after US President Donald Trump referred to him as a "nasty person" during his visit to Scotland. Speaking next to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said, “I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job, the Mayor of London… a nasty person.” He added, however, that he would still like to visit London despite his dislike for Khan.

This comment marks the latest chapter in a long-standing war of words between Trump and the London Mayor. The two have clashed several times over the years. During his previous term, Trump had called Khan a “stone cold loser,” while Khan had described Trump as a “poster boy for racists.”

In response to Trump’s latest comment, a spokesperson from Sadiq Khan’s office said the mayor was "delighted" to hear that Trump wants to visit London. “He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer,” the spokesperson added, highlighting London's multicultural character—a point that may also subtly refer to Khan’s background as a Muslim.

The spokesperson also noted that under Trump’s presidency, a record number of Americans had applied for British citizenship—perhaps a hint at political differences between the two leaders.

Although the relationship between the two has been tense, Khan has also acknowledged the importance of maintaining good relations with the United States. After Trump’s recent return to the White House, Khan said, “Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this president is different from the last time he was president.” He also reminded the public that Trump is the elected leader of the United States.