London bridge attacker was previously convicted of terror crimes: Reports

The suspect involved in the London bridge stabbing incident on Friday, where two people died and several were injured, was a convicted terrorist named Usman Khan. He was later in the day shot dead by the police officers.

Usman Khan was arrested in 2010 for conspiring and raising funds for several terror-related activities including plotting to attack the London Stock Exchange. After spending eight years in jail, the suspect was released in 2018 on parole.

The attack happened at the Fishmongers' Hall, on the London Bridge where a conference was being held on Prison Rehabilitation.

The Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner of London Neil Basu said that the attack began inside the building and then continued onto the bridge.

“We believe the attack began inside before he left the building and proceeded onto the Bridge,” he said.

According to BBC, among the injured, one is critical but stable, a second is stable and a third has less serious injuries, the head of the NHS, Simon Stevens said.

The attacker was restrained by bystanders, who was then shot dead by police officers after they reached the spot. The police said that the suspect was also wearing a hoax suicide vest brandishing a knife.