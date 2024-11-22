Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal was evacuated due to a security incident, stranding thousands and disrupting transport services.

A chaos erupted at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal after a “security incident” forced the evacuation of a large portion of the terminal. The incident took place on Friday, 22 November, 2024 leaving thousands of passengers stranded outside. The situation caused significant disruption to travel plans as many flyers were forced to wait in the streets and car parks, with operations temporarily halted.

Gatwick Airport, which is the second busiest airport in the UK, confirmed that the security incident is still under investigation. The airport issued a statement on X, assuring passengers that their safety and security remain a top priority. They also said they were working quickly to resolve the issue and resume operations.

Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection. Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport. Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and 1000's of all over the streets and carparks waiting. pic.twitter.com/igXDpt9aQL — Nick Meacham (@SportsProNick) November 22, 2024

Outside the airport, videos and images showed crowds of people gathered, anxiously waiting for updates. Passengers had to leave the terminal and were seen walking away from the building as the evacuation took place. The disruption also affected transport services to and from the airport. Bus services were disrupted, and railway services were suspended, with trains not stopping at Gatwick Airport station until further notice.

This security incident at Gatwick came on the same day that the UK Police carried out a controlled explosion outside the US Embassy in London. The explosion was part of their response to a suspicious package found outside the embassy. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the explosion was controlled, clearing up any initial confusion caused by the loud noise in the area.

Both incidents have raised concerns about safety at major locations, with people left uncertain about travel plans as authorities continue their investigations.