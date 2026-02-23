Lolita Express: Jeffrey Epstein used this jet to traffic, exploit under age girls

The Lolita Express is a stark reminder of Epstein's trafficking operation, with prosecutors alleging it was used to transport underage girls to his properties, and victims recounting abuse on board.

A decrepit Boeing 727 aircraft, once the epitome of luxury and power, sits idle in a southern US aircraft graveyard. The "Lolita Express", as it was infamously known, is a haunting reminder of Jeffrey Epstein's dark legacy. Nearly a decade after its final flight, the aircraft's faded grandeur is a testament to the heinous crimes it was allegedly used for.

The jet was a key component of Epstein's trafficking operation, transporting underage girls between his private estates in the US and the Caribbean. Victims have recounted instances of abuse on board, with the aircraft's secluded cabin and private bedroom providing a sinister backdrop for exploitation. The plane's layout, with its plush carpets and wood-paneled walls, was designed to shield its elite passengers from prying eyes.

Reality of abandoned jet

The aircraft's current state is a far cry from its heyday. Parked outdoors, its white fuselage is streaked with grime and corrosion. The engines have been removed, and mildew, insects, and dampness have taken over the once-luxurious interior. The galley kitchen and sleeping quarters remain intact, but are now scattered with abandoned objects.

Flight manuals, binders, and cabin supplies still line the closets and cabinets, a reminder of the aircraft's former purpose.

Traces of Epstein's crimes

Investigators and victims have previously said the jet was used during the trafficking of underage girls. One survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has said she was assaulted aboard the aircraft. Some of the most disturbing traces lie in the aircraft's private spaces. Toiletries, grooming items, and personal effects remain in bathroom cabinets and drawers. A dismantled satellite phone sits hidden in a nightstand.

Towels, bedding, and domestic items remain exactly where they were left. The main sleeping area still contains a neatly arranged mattress beneath emergency oxygen masks, while nearby seating lounges are upholstered in deep red fabric that once gave the cabin a distinctive, theatrical appearance.

Epstein's rise and fall

Records show the jet was acquired in 2001 by a company linked to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The ownership was changed shortly before Epstein's 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges and has since passed through multiple aviation companies. Despite earlier plans to dismantle the aircraft for scrap, it has remained intact in storage.

During Epstein's rise as a financier, the jet transported business associates, celebrities, and political figures along with the disgraced financier. Flight logs later became key evidence in scrutiny surrounding his network. Those named in logs have denied wrongdoing, and appearing on passenger records does not imply criminal involvement.

Notable passengers

The aircraft's nickname, the "Lolita Express", is a chilling reference to Vladimir Nabokov's novel of the same name. The name has become synonymous with Epstein's alleged crimes, and serves as a stark reminder of the victims who suffered at his hands. The abandoned aircraft stands as a haunting testament to the dark legacy of one of the most notorious pedophiles in recent history.