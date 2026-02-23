FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, see shelter’

Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'

Who was ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Most wanted, cartel drug lord with $15 million US bounty killed by Mexican army

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda annouce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Lolita Express: Jeffrey Epstein used this jet to traffic, exploit under age girls

Pakistan claims killing 70 terrorists in ‘retaliation’ strike at seven terrorist camps in Afghanistan

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 1200 crore to build Ganga-Yamuna link expressway project, check details

UP: New 74 km link road to connect Ganga, Yamuna expressway with Noida Airport, make ease travel on Agra-Greater Noida stretch

Russia: Moscow temporarily closes all four international airports amid Ukrainian drone attacks

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display in Ahmedabad, beat India by 76 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, see shelter’

Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ killed, India issues advisory amid violence

Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'

Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 1200 crore to build Ganga-Yamuna link expressway project, check details

UP govt allocates Rs 1200 crore to build Ganga-Yamuna link expressway projec

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

HomeWorld

WORLD

Lolita Express: Jeffrey Epstein used this jet to traffic, exploit under age girls

The Lolita Express is a stark reminder of Epstein's trafficking operation, with prosecutors alleging it was used to transport underage girls to his properties, and victims recounting abuse on board.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 07:40 AM IST

Lolita Express: Jeffrey Epstein used this jet to traffic, exploit under age girls
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A decrepit Boeing 727 aircraft, once the epitome of luxury and power, sits idle in a southern US aircraft graveyard. The "Lolita Express", as it was infamously known, is a haunting reminder of Jeffrey Epstein's dark legacy. Nearly a decade after its final flight, the aircraft's faded grandeur is a testament to the heinous crimes it was allegedly used for.

The jet was a key component of Epstein's trafficking operation, transporting underage girls between his private estates in the US and the Caribbean. Victims have recounted instances of abuse on board, with the aircraft's secluded cabin and private bedroom providing a sinister backdrop for exploitation. The plane's layout, with its plush carpets and wood-paneled walls, was designed to shield its elite passengers from prying eyes.

Reality of abandoned jet

The aircraft's current state is a far cry from its heyday. Parked outdoors, its white fuselage is streaked with grime and corrosion. The engines have been removed, and mildew, insects, and dampness have taken over the once-luxurious interior. The galley kitchen and sleeping quarters remain intact, but are now scattered with abandoned objects.

Flight manuals, binders, and cabin supplies still line the closets and cabinets, a reminder of the aircraft's former purpose.

Traces of Epstein's crimes

Investigators and victims have previously said the jet was used during the trafficking of underage girls. One survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has said she was assaulted aboard the aircraft. Some of the most disturbing traces lie in the aircraft's private spaces. Toiletries, grooming items, and personal effects remain in bathroom cabinets and drawers. A dismantled satellite phone sits hidden in a nightstand.

Towels, bedding, and domestic items remain exactly where they were left. The main sleeping area still contains a neatly arranged mattress beneath emergency oxygen masks, while nearby seating lounges are upholstered in deep red fabric that once gave the cabin a distinctive, theatrical appearance.

Epstein's rise and fall

Records show the jet was acquired in 2001 by a company linked to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The ownership was changed shortly before Epstein's 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges and has since passed through multiple aviation companies. Despite earlier plans to dismantle the aircraft for scrap, it has remained intact in storage.

During Epstein's rise as a financier, the jet transported business associates, celebrities, and political figures along with the disgraced financier. Flight logs later became key evidence in scrutiny surrounding his network. Those named in logs have denied wrongdoing, and appearing on passenger records does not imply criminal involvement.

Notable passengers

The aircraft's nickname, the "Lolita Express", is a chilling reference to Vladimir Nabokov's novel of the same name. The name has become synonymous with Epstein's alleged crimes, and serves as a stark reminder of the victims who suffered at his hands. The abandoned aircraft stands as a haunting testament to the dark legacy of one of the most notorious pedophiles in recent history.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, see shelter’
Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ killed, India issues advisory amid violence
Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'
Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi
Who was ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Most wanted, cartel drug lord with $15 million US bounty killed by Mexican army
Who was ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Most wanted, drug lord killed by Mexican army
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda annouce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...
Rashmika, Vijay annouce 'wedding of VIROSH': Their realtionship timeline
Lolita Express: Jeffrey Epstein used this jet to traffic, exploit under age girls
Lolita Express: Jeffrey Epstein used this jet to traffic, exploit under age girl
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement