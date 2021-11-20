Lockdown in Germany? Disease control chief calls country as 'one big COVID-19 outbreak'

While COVID-19 continues to strengthen its grip in Europe, Germany is forced to enter a nationwide state of emergency as the country is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

According to Lothar Wieler, Head of the Robert Koch Institute, regular medical help is not guaranteed anymore in most parts of the country since all medical staff and amenities have been overstretched. Reportedly, the German air force is also preparing to airlift patients if any transfer is required.

Addressing the media, Wieler said, "All of Germany is one big outbreak. This is a nationwide state of emergency. We need to pull the emergency brake."

Wieler also called for additional COVID-19 tackling measures after the country reported over 50,000 cases on Friday and 201 deaths.

Many states are considering mandatory vaccinations for medical staff and employees to reduce the spread of the virus in hospitals. There are also talks of tracking hospitals with over 1,00,000 patients and improving their threshold.

Not only Germany but the Netherlands had also entered into a partial lockdown last week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Austria is also witnessing a surge and is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown from Monday.

Addressing a joint news conference with Wieler, Jens Spahn, Germany’s current health minister said, "In the short term we won’t manage to break the wave (of infections) with vaccinations and booster shots alone."