Lockdown imposed in THIS city as COVID-19 cases rise



While the Omicron variant continues to grip the UK and US with massive cases, another country that's witnessing an increase in cases suddenly is China. Reportedly, the infections are growing rapidly forcing the government to take strict action against the spread.

In the last 24 hours, 54 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Shiyan, due to which this number has increased to 143.

Ahead of the Winter Olympics 2022, China has ordered a lockdown in the northern city of Xi An that has a population of 13 million people. Under the curbs, people have been asked to not leave their homes until absolutely necessary. Apart from this, all transport to and from the city has been suspended except in special cases.

The restriction order will come into effect from today, December 23 and will continue until further notice. The order says that one person from every household will be allowed to go out every two days to buy essential items of domestic use.

The order issued by the government said, long-distance bus stations have been closed and officials have set up checkpoints on highways outside of Xi An. So that neither anyone can go outside the city nor anyone gets an entry. Also, more than 85 per cent of the flights to and from the city's main airport have also been stopped for the time being.

China has always managed to curb the infection since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Beijing had managed to deal with COVID-19 to a large extent through strict implementation of the protocol and large-scale testing, vaccination.

The biggest concern for the government currently is the Beijing Olympics, which is going to begin on February 4, 2022. Significantly, China had imprisoned more than 11 million people in and around Wuhan after COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.