Liz Truss resigns after shortest-ever tenure: What next for Britain?

Liz Truss ruled Britain for the shortest ever period (45 days). The previous record was set by George Canning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Liz Truss (File)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned in yet another sign of political turmoil in the European country. Her short tenure was marked by economic upheaval sparked by weakening pound-sterling, flagging markets, and astronomical mortgage costs for many. 

She joined the office when the British people were suffering a cost-of-living crisis. Her decision to cut taxes on the rich to spur growth without explaining how would she make for the lost money, led to her unceremonious exit.  

She had defeated Rishi Sunak for the top post.

She is the Member of Parliament, South West Norfolk. She used to work for a private company before joining politics. She has two daughters.

What next for Britain?

She will be the prime minister of Britain until October 28 when her party selects a new leader. The MPs will vote to elect their leader. Those who want to contest the elections must have the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs out of 357. This means no more than three candidates can contest the polling. The candidate with the least number of votes will be eliminated and the other two will be subjected to an online poll of Conservative party members. This process will be completed by next week in order to avoid the country being without a full-time leader for months. 

There are fears that many in the low-income bracket won't be able to afford the rising gas prices in order to fuel their energy needs for the upcoming British winter. The Opposition has been pushing for increased public spending in healthcare, welfare, pensions, and free school lunches to offset the rising cost of sustenance. 

Technically, the government can carry on till December 2024. However, the Opposition demands a fresh general election that the government can order. However, since Boris Johnson and Truss weren't very popular administrators, the party feels it would lose many seats if it faces an election. 

However, the party also has a golden chance to bounce back if it solves the cost of living crisis and brings under control the spiraling inflation.

