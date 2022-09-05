Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Liz Truss becomes new British Prime Minister, beats Indian-origin Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss will become the third female prime minister of the UK. She defeated Indian-origin Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Liz Truss becomes new British Prime Minister, beats Indian-origin Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss becomes new British Prime Minister (Photo: Twitter/trussliz)

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as she has defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race. 

The 40-year-old will become the third female prime minister of the UK. She defeated Indian-origin Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss rose to the Conservative ranks to end up as finalists for the contest for the post of UK Prime Minister.

During nearly a dozen hustings and after a six-week long head-to-head competition, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had explained their long-term visions for Britain. Both contenders went through bouts of 12 nationwide events with the first bout in Leeds, Northern England.

Truss indicated that she will strongly push back against "identity politics of the left" as she has envisioned the legislation for single-sex spaces such as domestic violence shelters.  Sunak batted for cutting VAT to revive the country's economic situation.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Afghanistan: Suicide bomb blast near Russian embassy in Kabul leaves two dead, 11 injured

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How to change Google Search page theme on Chrome, Firefox and other browsers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.