Liz Truss becomes new British Prime Minister, beats Indian-origin Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss becomes new British Prime Minister (Photo: Twitter/trussliz)

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as she has defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race.

The 40-year-old will become the third female prime minister of the UK. She defeated Indian-origin Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss rose to the Conservative ranks to end up as finalists for the contest for the post of UK Prime Minister.

During nearly a dozen hustings and after a six-week long head-to-head competition, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had explained their long-term visions for Britain. Both contenders went through bouts of 12 nationwide events with the first bout in Leeds, Northern England.

Truss indicated that she will strongly push back against "identity politics of the left" as she has envisioned the legislation for single-sex spaces such as domestic violence shelters. Sunak batted for cutting VAT to revive the country's economic situation.

(With inputs from ANI)

