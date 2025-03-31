According to him, the world is already experiencing the early signs of a global conflict triggered by 'sabotage' and hybrid warfare.'

Athos Salome, a Brazilian psychic known as the 'Living Nostradamus,' has issued a fresh warning about the possibility of World War III. According to him, the world is already experiencing the early signs of a global conflict triggered by "sabotage and hybrid warfare."

Salome, who has gained recognition for predicting major events like the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, urged people to "pay attention to the signs." He pointed to the recent destruction of an undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden as a significant event that could be part of ongoing hybrid warfare.

“These attacks continue to happen, leading NATO to tighten security and the European Union to develop emergency plans to protect critical infrastructure,” Salome was quoted as saying by Mirror.

He emphasised that undersea cables are crucial for modern communication. Their destruction could lead to digital blackouts, disrupt military operations, and cause severe economic instability.

Salome warned that these disruptions could set off a chain reaction, escalating global tensions. He specifically highlighted the rising friction between China and Russia in the South China Sea as a possible flashpoint for future conflicts.

“Today, hybrid warfare is a reality. The destruction of an internet cable can be as devastating as a military attack. If the Baltic incident was indeed sabotage, how will NATO respond? How will Russia react? And how far could this escalation go?” he questioned.

Nicknamed after Nostradamus, a 16th-century French astrologer who predicted events like Hitler’s rise and 9/11, Salome believes the world must stay alert as tensions continue to grow.