List of 10 busiest airports in the world released, check out where Delhi's IGI stands

The list of 10 world’s busiest airports has been released and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was ranked third on the list.

According to a report by leading global travel data provider OAG, the Delhi airport moved up six places to occupy a third place to surpass China’s Guangzhou airport in March.

While Atlanta airport in the US maintained the top position and followed by the Dubai international airport, according to the list released by the global travel data provider.

Meanwhile, Tokyo airport in Japan re-entered the top 10 busiest global airports list and London Heathrow moved up 8 places to secure a position in the global top 10 list for the first time this year.

Jakarta and Shanghai lose their places in the Top 10, leaving Guangzhou as the only airport in China to make it into the Top 10. The US dominates the Global Busiest Airports list again with five airports making up more than half of the seats in March’s Top 10.

“Most notably, Dallas and Denver move up 11 and 14 places, respectively, from their pre-pandemic positions of 16th and 21st in 2019.

Check out the list of the top 10 world’s busiest international airports

1. Atlanta (US)

2. Dubai (UAE)

3. Delhi (India)

4. Guangzhou (China)

5. Dallas (US)

6. Chicago (US)

7. Denver (US)

8. Los Angeles (US)

9. Tokyo (Japan)

10. London (UK)