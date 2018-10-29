Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang crashes: Indonesian official

An Indonesian Lion Air passenger plane that went missing on Monday morning shortly after taking off from the capital Jakarta has crashed, said reports.

The plane had gone missing 13 minutes after take-off to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message to Reuters when asked about the fate of the Lion Air plane.

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew were on board of a Boeing Co. 737 Max-8 model that crashed in into the sea.

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft was delivered to Lion Air in August of this year. It is powered by two CFM LEAP-1B engines.

We're following reports that contact has been lost with Lion Air flight #JT610 shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

In December 2014, AirAsia Indonesia’s Airbus A320 aircraft crashed into the waters after taking off from Surabaya to Singapore with 162 people on board.

(More details are awaited)