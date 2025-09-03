'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'

Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...

'Mahi bhai was hurling abuses': Ex-CSK star recalls how MS Dhoni’s temper flared in 2014 CLT20 match

Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot climax of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-starrer in this European country

Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'

Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'

Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, i.e., September 3, said that he is ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Moscow for peace talks.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 08:58 PM IST

'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, i.e., September 3, said that he is ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Moscow for peace talks. “If meeting with Zelensky is well prepared, then I'm ready to meet,” Putin said, as reported by Reuters. “Let Zelensky come to Moscow and the meeting will happen.”

Putin said this while addressing a press briefing during his visit to China, where he attended the Tianjin SCO Summit and the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Putin also vowed to continue fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal wasn't reached. 

"I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Putin told reporters in Beijing. "Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily". The Russian President's remarks come amid Donald Trump's efforts to reach a peace deal on Ukraine. 

High-stakes Alaska talks 

Earlier in August, Trump held a meeting with Putin in Alaska and subsequently met Zelenskyy and key European leaders at the Oval Office in the States. Following those meetings, the US President said he expected Zelenskyy and Putin to hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting that would include him (Trump). 

ALSO READ | Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: 6 MAJOR takeaways from high-stakes meet for India, China, other Russian oil buyers

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'
Viral video: Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks
Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'
Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi...'
Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...
Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new o
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE