'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine

WORLD
Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, i.e., September 3, said that he is ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Moscow for peace talks. “If meeting with Zelensky is well prepared, then I'm ready to meet,” Putin said, as reported by Reuters. “Let Zelensky come to Moscow and the meeting will happen.”
Putin said this while addressing a press briefing during his visit to China, where he attended the Tianjin SCO Summit and the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Putin also vowed to continue fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal wasn't reached.
"I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Putin told reporters in Beijing. "Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily". The Russian President's remarks come amid Donald Trump's efforts to reach a peace deal on Ukraine.
Earlier in August, Trump held a meeting with Putin in Alaska and subsequently met Zelenskyy and key European leaders at the Oval Office in the States. Following those meetings, the US President said he expected Zelenskyy and Putin to hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting that would include him (Trump).
