Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway

Libya’s army’s chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, and four other army officers were tragically killed after a private plane crashed on Tuesday. This incident occurred after Libyan military chief was returning from a trip from Turkey's capital Ankara. The cause of crash was a technical malfunction in plane, as per reports.

The other people who died in the plane crash, included Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, the head of Libya’s ground forces; Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, who led the military manufacturing authority; Mohammed Al-Asawi Diab, adviser to the chief of staff; and Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a military photographer with the chief of staff’s office, as AP reported.

In an official statement, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah confirmed the death. He said, “This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara. This grave loss is a great loss for the nation, for the military institution, and for all the people.”

The Libyan delegation was in Turkey’s Ankara for a high-level defence talks. Army Chief Haddad met with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Turkish counterpart Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, along with other Turkish military commanders.

What happened?

Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the plane carrying Libya’s military chief and others, took off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at 8:30 PM and was en route to Tripoli. However, radio contact was lost after 40 minutes. The plane issued an emergency landing signal near Haymana before all communication ceased, Yerlikaya said.

The crash occurred a day after Turkey's parliament passed a decision to extend the mandate of Turkish soldiers' deployment in Libya by two more years. Investigation is underway, with Libyan government announcing that it will send a team to Ankara to work with Turkish authorities on investigating the crash.