FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway

US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all you need to know

Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DOJ, says ‘sensationalist’ claims against US President Donald Trump are…

BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know

Shared flights to handwritten letter: Sensational claims about Donald Trump in latest Epstein files

Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Russo Brothers say 'it was always...'

Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on OTT series UP 77 based on late gangster Vikas Dubey, issues notice to...

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 5: James Cameron film stays steady but still lags behind Dhurandhar, earns Rs...

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'

Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey

US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all you need to know

US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all yo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeWorld

WORLD

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway

Libya’s army’s chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, and four other army officers were tragically killed after a private plane crashed on Tuesday. This incident occurred after Libyan military chief was returning from a trip from Turkey's capital Ankara.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 07:46 AM IST

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Libya’s army’s chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, and four other army officers were tragically killed after a private plane crashed on Tuesday. This incident occurred after Libyan military chief was returning from a trip from Turkey's capital Ankara. The cause of crash was a technical malfunction in plane, as per reports.

The other people who died in the plane crash, included Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, the head of Libya’s ground forces; Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, who led the military manufacturing authority; Mohammed Al-Asawi Diab, adviser to the chief of staff; and Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a military photographer with the chief of staff’s office, as AP reported.

In an official statement, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah confirmed the death. He said, “This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara. This grave loss is a great loss for the nation, for the military institution, and for all the people.”

The Libyan delegation was in Turkey’s Ankara for a high-level defence talks. Army Chief Haddad met with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Turkish counterpart Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, along with other Turkish military commanders.

What happened?

Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the plane carrying Libya’s military chief and others, took off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at 8:30 PM and was en route to Tripoli. However, radio contact was lost after 40 minutes. The plane issued an emergency landing signal near Haymana before all communication ceased, Yerlikaya said.

The crash occurred a day after Turkey's parliament passed a decision to extend the mandate of Turkish soldiers' deployment in Libya by two more years. Investigation is underway, with Libyan government announcing that it will send a team to Ankara to work with Turkish authorities on investigating the crash.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'
Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update
Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway
Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey
US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all you need to know
US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all yo
Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DOJ, says ‘sensationalist’ claims against US President Donald Trump are…
Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DO
BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know
BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement