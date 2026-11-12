Liberia-flagged tanker hit by projectile off UAE, 19 Indian crew safe

Liberia-flagged MT Dominica Prosperity hit by projectile off Mina Saqr on Nov 11. UAE Coast Guard evacuates 22 crew including 19 Indians, no injuries.

A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker carrying 19 Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while drifting off Mina Saqr on November 11, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday. All 22 crew members on board were safely evacuated with no injuries reported.

The vessel, MT Dominica Prosperity, was drifting off the UAE coast near Mina Saqr when it came under attack. The UAE Coast Guard carried out a swift evacuation operation, ensuring all crew members were brought to safety.

All 19 Indian crew safe, no injuries

Sharing details of the incident on X, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that none of the Indian nationals aboard the vessel had sustained injuries.

"On Nov 11, Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, carrying 19 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a projectile attack while drifting off Mina Saqr. The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," the minister said.

The tanker was carrying a total of 22 crew members, including 19 Indians. The remaining three crew members are also reported to be safe after the evacuation.

UAE Coast Guard carries out swift evacuation

According to Sonowal, the vessel was targeted while it was in a drifting condition off Mina Saqr, a major port in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Immediately after the projectile strike, the UAE Coast Guard launched a rescue operation.

The entire crew was evacuated from the tanker in a timely manner, preventing any casualties. The exact nature of the projectile and the extent of damage to the vessel is yet to be ascertained.

Government monitoring situation

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the ship management company.

"We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," Sonowal added.

The government said necessary assistance is being provided to ensure the welfare and logistical support for the evacuated seafarers. Further details on the incident and the condition of the tanker are awaited.