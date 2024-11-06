"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States. Describing Trump as "my friend", the Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory."

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he added.