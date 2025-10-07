Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LeT deputy chief, Pahalgam mastermind threatens PM Modi, urges Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to...; accuses India of...

Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) deputy chief and Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri has issued an open threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message that is going viral on social media. While praising Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, he called him “Field Marshal”.

ANI

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

LeT deputy chief, Pahalgam mastermind threatens PM Modi, urges Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to...; accuses India of...
LeT deputy chief, Pahalgam mastermind threatens PM Modi
Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) deputy chief and Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri has issued an open threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message that is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Kasuri praises Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, calling him “Field Marshal” and stating, “I request our supreme leader Field Marshal Asim Munir to teach a lesson to PM Modi like we did on May 10, 2025.”

Adding another layer to Pakistan's ongoing anti-India rhetoric, the purported video, which has also gone heavily viral across Pakistan-based social media accounts, shows Saifullah Kasuri asserting that PM Modi acting “in the name of flood relief work,” while vowing retaliation for floods that recently struck several regions of Pakistan. Kasuri, who operates under the close guidance of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed's top aides has accused India of “doing water terrorism” and claimed that New Delhi intentionally triggered the flooding in Pakistan through “uncontrolled water release.”

ALSO READ: India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusional Tirade'

His purported remarks surfaced just days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on September 26, raised the issue of the Indus Water Treaty, accusing India of defying its provisions and keeping the agreement in abeyance. The timing of Kasuri's statement, echoing the same "water" narrative, exposes how Pakistan's terror machinery and political leadership continue to push coordinated propaganda against India.

However, the Pakistan PM did not mention Islamabad's effort to stop terrorism originating from its own borders, a key demand that India has put forward post-Pahalgam terror attack and its decision to put the treaty on abeyance over the issue of cross-border terrorism." India's unilateral and illegal attempt to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance defies the provisions of the treaty itself as well as the norms of international law. Pakistan has made it abundantly clear that we will defend the inseparable rights of our people on these waters. To us, any violation of the treaty represents an act of war," Shehbaz Sharif said during his address at the UN General Debate recently. 

