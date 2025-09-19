Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH

Pakistan sheltered terrorist are now exposing all big lies of Pakistan in front of the world. In the video, LeT commander Qaasim is exposing that Pakistan is now reconstrcuting 'Markaz-Taiba' in Muridke, a terror base camp into even bigger site for terrorists after it was destroyed by India.

Pakistan sheltered terrorist are now exposing all big lies of Pakistan in front of the world. Earlier video clips of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) top commander Ilyas Kashmiri exposing Pakistan's Asim Munir has gone viral, claiming that he ordered army officials to attend the janaza (funeral) of terrorist killed in Operation Sindoor,. Now another clip of an LeT commander has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, LeT commander Qaasim is exposing that Pakistan is now reconstrcuting 'Markaz-Taiba' in Muridke, a terror base camp into even bigger site for terrorists after it was destroyed by India's precise attack on Paksitan occupied Kashmir's terror bases under successful Operation Sindoor. India targeted 'Markaz-Taiba', and many terror sites, as an retaliatory action against Islamabad after a devastating Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir valley that killed innocent tourist.

What did he revealed?

In the video clip, LeT commander Qaasim while standing on the demolished site, made explosive claims that a vast and bigger masjid is being constructed for training terrorist. "I am standing on the ruins of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was destroyed in the attack. The process of rebuilding it is underway. With God's grace, this mosque will be built bigger than before."

Qaasim revealed that many terrorists of Mujahideens and talaba, were trained here to carry out terrorist activities to which he labelled as 'achieving victory.' 'From here, big names in Mujahideen got trained here and achieved Faiz [Victory],' the LeT Commander said.

In another video, LeT commander Qaasim shamelessly urged youths to join Daura-e-Suffa at Markaz Taiba, Muridke. Markaz Taiba in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan, was estabished in 2000, is the primary and most significant training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Here, terrorist go through terror training program that includes basic training with religious indoctrination as part of the jihadi curriculum.

As per reports, Lashkar has started fundraising campaigns under the disguise of flood relief to rebuild the destroyed Markaz-e-Taiba camp, led by Hafiz Saeed, responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Even when Pakistan has allocated PKR 4 crore, teh group is collecting money to rebulid it at a cost of over PKR 15 crore. Senior commanders Maulana Abu Zar and Yunus Shah Bukhari are overseeing the project, expected to finish by February 2026.

JeM top commander's exposes Pakistan

Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) top commander Ilyas Kashmirihas made a shocking revelation on Pakistan's army chief Marshal. He claimed that Asim Munir had said that the terrorists killed in India’s ‘Operation Sindoor‘ should be honoured. Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) had also odered Pakistan army's top officers to attend the funeral of terrorists killed in India's Operation Sindoor, claims Kashmiri. This comes after Pakistan have long denied its involvement in Pahalgam terror attack, and has asked for evidences from India.

In a clip that has emerged online, Ilyas Kashmiri said, that "GHQ ordered the martyrs to be honoured and given the last salute. Corps commanders were asked to accompany the janaza (funeral procession) and guard it in uniform.'

In a video, he also confessed that thier chief Masood Azhar's family were "torn to pieces" during India's strike in Bahawalpur. JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri in urdu said, 'Embracing terrorism for protecting the borders of this country, we clashed with Delhi, we clashed with Kabul and Kandahar. After sacrificing everything, on May 7 in Bahawalpur, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn into pieces by Indian forces.'

In another clip Kashmiri revealed that Maulana Masood Azhar, in orchestrating and executing the terror attacks in Delhi and Mumbai, including the Parliament attack and 26/11. "After escaping the prison of Tihar Jail in Delhi, Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar comes to Pakistan. The soil of Balakot provides him a base to carry forward his vision, mission, and programme Delhi and Bombay [Mumbai], this is how Maulana Masood Azhar, the Amir-ul-Mujahideen who terrorised the country, appears," Kashmiri said in the video.