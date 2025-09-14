Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan based LeT rebuilds headquarters in Markaz Taiba destroyed in Indian air strikes with funds given by govt, to be completed by...

Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has started rebuilding its headquarters, which was destroyed by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor. The funding was made by the Pakistani government. The construction work is expected to be completed by next year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 01:30 PM IST

Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has started rebuilding its headquarters, which was destroyed by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor. The funding was made by the Pakistani government, said a source familiar with the findings by the Indian security officials. The reconstruction work is taking place at Markaz Taiba, at Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab, at a rapid pace, only a few months after it was destroyed, according to an Indian intelligence dossier.

How is LeT building its headquarters?

Before the reconstruction started, the LeT had completely demolished the older remaining structure, which it started on August 18. The group used five excavators and heavy machinery to finish the demolition work by September 7. The group has now started work to rebuild the structure, which it expects to be completed before February 5, 2026, the time when it starts its annual jihad convention, which is focused on Kashmir.

The reconstruction work is being carried out under the direct guidance of senior LeT commanders Maulana Abu Zar and Yunus Shah Bukhari, said a report by News 18. After the demolition, the entire region where the structure once stood is now nothing but rubble and debris, which is being cleared currently.

The report, which cited the intelligence dossier, said that the LeT had as of now shifted its workers and strategic programmes to alternate facilities after India’s response to allow its training and other activities to remain uninterrupted.

According to the intelligence dossier, the LeT started a fundraising drive in the name of a humanitarian guise. Initially, it started a “flood relief” campaign, similar to what it did during the devastating earthquake in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2005. This has always been its strategy. The reports also said that out of the humanitarian relief, 80% was used to build terror infrastructure.

India launched strikes against Pakistan’s terror hubs in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which it named ‘Operation Sindoor’. The military and security forces of the two neighbours faced each other in an almost war-like situation before a ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10. 

