Pakistan based LeT rebuilds headquarters in Markaz Taiba destroyed in Indian air strikes with funds given by govt, to be completed by...

'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash
Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 runs to achieve THIS rare feat
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train set to launch before Chhath Puja and Diwali, viral video shows 'luxurious interiors, diffused lights' - WATCH
Hindi Diwas 2025: Why teaching children Hindi has 5 BIG benefits, 3rd one offers lifelong advantage, check here
Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, Mohammed Shami reacts to Virat Kohli's 'lazy' tag for him: ‘Agar banda relaxed hai...'
Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’
Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to...,‘As far as the game...’
WORLD
Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has started rebuilding its headquarters, which was destroyed by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor. The funding was made by the Pakistani government. The construction work is expected to be completed by next year.
Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has started rebuilding its headquarters, which was destroyed by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor. The funding was made by the Pakistani government, said a source familiar with the findings by the Indian security officials. The reconstruction work is taking place at Markaz Taiba, at Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab, at a rapid pace, only a few months after it was destroyed, according to an Indian intelligence dossier.
Before the reconstruction started, the LeT had completely demolished the older remaining structure, which it started on August 18. The group used five excavators and heavy machinery to finish the demolition work by September 7. The group has now started work to rebuild the structure, which it expects to be completed before February 5, 2026, the time when it starts its annual jihad convention, which is focused on Kashmir.
The reconstruction work is being carried out under the direct guidance of senior LeT commanders Maulana Abu Zar and Yunus Shah Bukhari, said a report by News 18. After the demolition, the entire region where the structure once stood is now nothing but rubble and debris, which is being cleared currently.
The report, which cited the intelligence dossier, said that the LeT had as of now shifted its workers and strategic programmes to alternate facilities after India’s response to allow its training and other activities to remain uninterrupted.
According to the intelligence dossier, the LeT started a fundraising drive in the name of a humanitarian guise. Initially, it started a “flood relief” campaign, similar to what it did during the devastating earthquake in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2005. This has always been its strategy. The reports also said that out of the humanitarian relief, 80% was used to build terror infrastructure.
India launched strikes against Pakistan’s terror hubs in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which it named ‘Operation Sindoor’. The military and security forces of the two neighbours faced each other in an almost war-like situation before a ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10.