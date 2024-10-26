In a recent video post, Leonardo Di Caprio addressed the effects of climate change and lauded Kamala Harris’ policies.

Ahead of the US Election 2024, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has received support from a host of high-profile celebrities. Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Chris Rock among others have endorsed her for president. In the latest, Leonardo Di Caprio joined the bandwagon and has urged people to cast their votes in favour of Harris.

Di Caprio praised Harris’ involvement in the Inflation Reduction Act, her ambitious target of net zero emissions and a green economy in a video post on Friday. The Titanic actor, who has long been addressing the climate crisis noted that Harris has helped lead the most significant climate action in US history. The Oscar-winning actor criticised Republican candidate Donald Trump’s climate policies and said that he denies science. He also condemned Trump’s deal with the oil and gas industry in which he promised to let go of regulations in exchange for a billion-dollar donation.

Taking to Instagram, Di Caprio addressed the damage of recent hurricanes Helene and Milton and highlighted Harris’ climate policies. “The devastation that our country recently experienced from Hurricanes Helene and Milton shows the continued threat of unnatural disasters caused by climate change. We need leaders who are equipped to enact climate policies that will help save the planet, and that’s why I’m casting my vote for @KamalaHarris on November 5. She has helped lead the most significant climate action in U.S. history, and under her leadership, we will be able to accomplish ambitious goals on climate policy that will move our country forward,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Harris recently held a rally in the Atlanta suburbs with former President Barack Obama. Trump, on the other hand, campaigned in Nevada and Arizona ahead of the election which is scheduled on November 5, 2024. The Republican nominee has found support in celebrities including Elon Musk, Roseanne Barr, Kid Rock and Dennis Quaid.