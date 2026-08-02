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Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's body recovered three days after fatal avalanche in PoK

The Alpine Club of Pakistan announced that the 43-year-old climber's remains were found at an altitude of around 5,700 metres, adding that three other bodies had also been recovered.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's body recovered three days after fatal avalanche in PoK
Nepali-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja.
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Rescuers on Sunday recovered the body of mountaineer Nirmal Purja after an avalanche killed him and nine crew members in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Purja and his team were climbing the Broad Peak -- the world's 12th-highest mountain and one of the most challenging to scale. The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) announced that the 43-year-old climber's remains were found at an altitude of around 5,700 metres, adding that three other bodies had also been recovered.

In a post on social media, the Alpine Club said: "The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak -- a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us." The ground team will bring the recovered bodies down to the Japanese camp, the club stated, adding that rescue efforts continued despite extremely difficult terrain conditions. Helicopters could not be deployed due to rough weather, it further said.

ACP general secretary Ayaz Shigri said that rescuers had also confirmed the presence of another body at a significantly higher elevation. "Due to the extremely hazardous terrain and prevailing conditions, it is unlikely that a recovery attempt will be made at this stage," Shigri said, according to the news agency AFP. Purja was leading the expedition with nine other climbers -- five Nepali citizens, one Pakistani, one Omani, one American, and one Chinese.

On Saturday, Purja's expedition company confirmed that all ten members of the group had died in the avalanche. Four of the bodies had been recovered on Friday, a day after the avalanche. Nirmal Purja -- nicknamed Nims Dai -- was born in 1983 in Myagdi district of Nepal into a family with a long history of military service. Purja had served in the British army's Brigade of Gurkhas before joining the Special Boat Squadron of the Royal Marines. He began his climbing career in 2012 with a trek planned for the Everest Base Camp, and summitted the Mount Everest for the first time in 2016. Purja scripted history by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks within a record 189 days in 2019, a feat popularised by the Netflix documentary '14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible'.

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