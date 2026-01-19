FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PSL raises salary cap, adds teams, but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still earn more than an entire squad combined

PM Modi holds key talks with UAE President Al Nahyan in New Delhi: Why does it matter?

Shubman Gill turns to domestic cricket after ODI setback, to play for Punjab in Ranji Trophy

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act

'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars

Noida Authority CEO removed after techie Yuvraj Mehta's death – What led to IAS M Lokesh’s ouster?

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm, why is he recasting military identity?

Has Donald Trump raised Greenland issue because he did not get Nobel Peace Prize? What has he told Norwegian PM?

India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghani

PSL raises salary cap, adds teams, but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still earn more than an entire squad combined

PSL raises salary cap, adds teams, but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still earn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeWorld

WORLD

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said in a post on Instagram. The lying in state will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome on Friday at 11 am (1000 GMT), it added.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 11:01 PM IST

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93
Valentino Garavani died in the Italian capital Rome.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iconic Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has passed away, his foundation announced on Monday (January 19). He was 93 years old. "Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said in a post on Instagram. The lying in state will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome on Friday at 11 am (1000 GMT), it added in the statement.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93
Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93
Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan
Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghani
PSL raises salary cap, adds teams, but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still earn more than an entire squad combined
PSL raises salary cap, adds teams, but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still earn
PM Modi holds key talks with UAE President Al Nahyan in New Delhi: Why does it matter?
PM Modi holds talks with UAE President in New Delhi: Why it matters
Shubman Gill turns to domestic cricket after ODI setback, to play for Punjab in Ranji Trophy
Shubman Gill turns to domestic cricket after ODI setback, to play for Punjab in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement