WORLD

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said in a post on Instagram. The lying in state will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome on Friday at 11 am (1000 GMT), it added.

Valentino Garavani died in the Italian capital Rome.

