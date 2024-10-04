'Legal and Legitimate': Khamenei defends Iran's missile attack on Israel in first public address in 5 years

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei defended missile attacks on Israel as "legal" and praised Hezbollah in a rare public sermon amidst escalating tensions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a rare public sermon in Tehran on Friday, speaking for the first time in nearly five years. He addressed thousands of worshippers who gathered, many holding portraits of leaders killed in Iran’s "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States. During his sermon, Khamenei defended recent actions by Iran and its allies, specifically the missile attack on Israel earlier in the week. He called the strike "legal and legitimate" and described it as the "minimum punishment" for what he claimed were Israeli crimes.

Khamenei also spoke about the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which sparked the current crisis, saying it was both "logical and legal." In addition, he touched on the situation involving Hezbollah, a group based in Lebanon. Khamenei claimed that Israel could not significantly harm Hezbollah and praised the group for its efforts, calling Hezbollah’s fight a "vital service" for the entire region.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Israel continues its military actions. Early Friday, Israeli forces launched airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, with large explosions reported near the city’s international airport. The strike allegedly targeted Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah official considered a possible successor to the late Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

At the same time, the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of 20 more towns and villages in the south of the country for safety reasons, as fighting continues. Despite the escalating conflict, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope, stating on Thursday that he did not believe the situation would lead to an "all-out war" in the Middle East.

