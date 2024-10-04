Twitter
PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore on THIS date; check eligibility and other details

Meet man, who left govt job as Assistant Excise Officer, used to get Rs 50000000, now works as...

India 5th country to operate hydrogen train, will run from…, know distance, route, other details

'Legal and Legitimate': Khamenei defends Iran's missile attack on Israel in first public address in 5 years

Anil Ambani's this move brings Reliance Power shares in focus, know details here

'Legal and Legitimate': Khamenei defends Iran's missile attack on Israel in first public address in 5 years

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei defended missile attacks on Israel as "legal" and praised Hezbollah in a rare public sermon amidst escalating tensions.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

'Legal and Legitimate': Khamenei defends Iran's missile attack on Israel in first public address in 5 years
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a rare public sermon in Tehran on Friday, speaking for the first time in nearly five years. He addressed thousands of worshippers who gathered, many holding portraits of leaders killed in Iran’s "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States. During his sermon, Khamenei defended recent actions by Iran and its allies, specifically the missile attack on Israel earlier in the week. He called the strike "legal and legitimate" and described it as the "minimum punishment" for what he claimed were Israeli crimes.

Khamenei also spoke about the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which sparked the current crisis, saying it was both "logical and legal." In addition, he touched on the situation involving Hezbollah, a group based in Lebanon. Khamenei claimed that Israel could not significantly harm Hezbollah and praised the group for its efforts, calling Hezbollah’s fight a "vital service" for the entire region.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Israel continues its military actions. Early Friday, Israeli forces launched airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, with large explosions reported near the city’s international airport. The strike allegedly targeted Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah official considered a possible successor to the late Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

At the same time, the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of 20 more towns and villages in the south of the country for safety reasons, as fighting continues. Despite the escalating conflict, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope, stating on Thursday that he did not believe the situation would lead to an "all-out war" in the Middle East.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
