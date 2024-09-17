Lebanon: Thousands of Hezbollah members wounded after communication devices explode mysteriously

Hundreds of Hezbollah members were seriously injured when their communication pagers exploded amid conflict with Israel.

Hundreds of Hezbollah members, including fighters and medics, were seriously injured on Tuesday after the pagers they use for communication exploded, according to a security source speaking to Reuters. The source explained that the explosions caused widespread panic and confusion within the group.

A Hezbollah official, speaking anonymously, described the incident as the "biggest security breach" the group has faced in nearly a year of ongoing conflict with Israel. The war between Hezbollah and Israel has been ongoing for months, and this event marks a significant blow to the group.

A Reuters journalist reported seeing ambulances speeding through the southern suburbs of Beirut, where panic had spread after the explosions. Witnesses said that explosions were still happening 30 minutes after the first blasts. People gathered at the entrances of buildings, anxiously checking on their loved ones to see if anyone had been hurt.

The security source also noted that these explosions were not limited to Beirut, as similar incidents were reported in southern Lebanon, another area where Hezbollah operates. There is still uncertainty about how widespread the damage is.

As of now, there has been no official response from the Israeli military regarding these explosions. Since last October, Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire in parallel with the war in Gaza. This latest incident adds further tension to the already volatile situation between the two sides, raising concerns about potential escalations in the ongoing conflict.

