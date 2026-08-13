Leaked emails reveal Indian carmakers flagged fuel issues before public backtrack, here's all you need to know

Since April 1, no other grade of petrol has been available, and consumer worries about how it affects vehicle performance have increased.

Days after the Indian government reassured the public that ethanol-blended petrol was safe, the country's leading automobile body retracted a complaint it had filed with the government a week earlier over fuel contamination. The lobby said certain data points required further verification.

However, separate internal exchanges reviewed by Reuters revealed that in the days before, major carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra had been discussing concerns about E20 fuel — petrol mixed with 20% ethanol.

The testing data they shared represented the industry’s most extensive fuel analysis to date, conducted since PM Narendra Modi’s government began the nationwide rollout of E20 last year to reduce pollution and dependence on oil imports.

E20-only fuel sparks performance concerns

Since April 1, no other grade of petrol has been available, and consumer worries about how it affects vehicle performance have increased.

Emails from the carmakers reveal, for the first time, their private concerns about contaminants in E20 such as chloride and moisture that they claim are damaging vehicles, despite their public support for the government's E20 rollout.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) pulled back its July 28 letter on fuel contamination amid backlash from the government and the public, stating that "some numbers" required "authentication".

250 samples tested across 21 states

Unreported data and emails seen by Reuters reveal that multiple carmakers conducted extensive fuel testing, collecting over 250 samples from 21 states and UTs in a year. They detected high chloride in samples from 18 states, plus high moisture.

The internal emails did not flag any issues with data authentication.

When asked about the private correspondence, SIAM told Reuters the data was meant only for "internal circulation, discussion and validation" and was gathered by "a very few" automakers.

Maruti, Tata and Mahindra, referenced in SIAM’s internal correspondence reviewed by Reuters, account for 67% of the Indian automobile market.

According to SIAM, the communication was pulled back "inadvertently" as the "testing basis and sample size were insufficient" for firm conclusions. It plans a full scientific study now.

Ministry did not respond to queries

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did not respond to requests for comment. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that two weeks before SIAM’s letter, oil marketing companies had started "rigorous testing" of fuel at retail outlets to check for contamination.

He said only four cases of contamination were detected. State-run fuel retailers also said last week that "extensive random and scientific tests" found "no cause for any alarm" over fuel contamination.

Mahindra said inferences drawn from its executive’s email correspondence "are completely baseless and incorrect," and that the available industry data remains "limited and preliminary." The company added it does not perceive any problems with E20.

Car makers flag chloride issues to government

E20 fuel has angered consumers, with hundreds alleging reduced fuel efficiency and increased wear and tear on their cars, and prompting at least one court petition.

SIAM previously said that elevated chloride levels are corrosive to vehicle components, and that high moisture content can lead to immediate engine stalling post-refueling.

In group email exchanges among Maruti, Tata, Mahindra and SIAM, Maruti’s senior executive Anoop Bhat highlighted the high chloride findings, stating the matter had been privately discussed with the petroleum ministry on July 26.

Tabulated state-level results shared by the industry indicated chloride concentrations of 6 to 570 ppm in Rajasthan, 1.4 to 420 ppm in New Delhi, and 10 to 357 ppm in Maharashtra. The permissible limit set by the Indian government is 3 ppm.

Industry data also showed moisture at 13,000 ppm in Andhra Pradesh and 12,500 ppm in Uttar Pradesh, against the government cap of 3,000 ppm.

SIAM, in its withdrawn letter, said it doesn’t know the reason for contamination but has seen chloride rise post-E20 and wants oil firms to probe the root cause.

For moisture, SIAM pointed to possible lapses in "maintenance of underground storage tanks and pipelines at retail outlets".

Maruti’s Bhat wrote on July 26 that existing fuel injectors "can tolerate" only up to 1 ppm of chloride.