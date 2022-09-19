Leak reported at German nuclear plant, may complicate country's winter energy plan

Photo: Reuters

Germany's Isar 2 nuclear power plant operator notified the environment ministry on Monday of a leak at the facility, which did not jeopardise security but might disrupt the government's winter energy strategy.

If the power plant is to continue running beyond December 31st, the ministry warned, it would need a week-long maintenance period, during which activities will come to a halt.

Under Germany's plan to phase down nuclear power, the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in the southern state of Bavaria is supposed to close at the end of the year.

The environment ministry said both it and the economy ministry were "examining the new situation and its implications for the design and implementation of the standby reserve".

According to the environment ministry, PreussenElektra, a subsidiary of E.ON (EONGn.DE) and the operator of Isar 2, reported that the reactor may remain online until the scheduled shutdown date.

A week-long closure in October is vital if the facility is to continue operating next year.

