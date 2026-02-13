FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang opens fire at Portugal shop, warns owner over ‘exploiting Indian labourers'; here's what happened

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has spread its terror in European territories. On the gangster's birthday on February 12, his gang members targeted a commercial establishment in Portugal's Marinha Grande by carrying out shooting.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang opens fire at Portugal shop, warns owner over ‘exploiting Indian labourers'; here's what happened
Lawrence Bishnoi gang opens fire at a shop in Portugal
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has spread its terror in European territories. On the gangster's birthday on February 12, his gang members targeted a commercial establishment in Portugal's Marinha Grande by carrying out shooting. Harry boxer and Sunil Meena, associates of the Bishnoi-Goldie Brar nexus, have taken the responsibility of the firing incident.  

Revealing their plan on social media, the two members of the gang wrote on Friday that they opened fire at the shop of Sukh Jawandha, a popular tik-tok influencer, whom they charged with serious allegations.  

Bishnoi gang alleges exploitation 

The gang has accused the influencer of human trafficking and labour exploitation. They further alleged that the shop owner used to hold the salaries of his employees and seized their passports to blackmail them. The gang warned the man that this was just a 'trailer' and if he did not stop his acts he would be killed. 

Jawandha is said to have major influence among the Punjabi diaspora who, according to the gang, was involved in exploiting Indian migrants.  

Lawrence Bishnoi gang releases video 

The gang also released a video of the incident to instill fear and as proof of their act. A similar incident took place in Portugal days before this incident where the gang tried to shoot Pak-based influencer-turned-terrorist Shehzad Bhatti who had a close shave with the shot and fled the country, sources said. 

The post further charged Jawandha of using agents for his work and using women as shields to harm “brothers” of the community. “We have complete information about you and your family,” the warning read, suggesting the businessman to spend his last moments with loved ones. 

Lawrence Bishnoi gang targets celebrities 

Recently, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said to have sent threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. The latter allegedly received a threat email a day after Ranveer Singh got a similar threat through WhatsApp. Sharma received an email the sender of which claimed being a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said police.  

Ranveer Singh also received a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons. Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer. 

