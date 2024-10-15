This claim comes amid rising tensions between the two countries after Canada accused India of involvement in the murder of Hardeep Nijjar

In a shocking announcement, Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) accused "agents of the Government of India" of collaborating with criminals, specifically the Bishnoi gang, to target the South Asian community in Canada, particularly pro-Khalistani individuals.

This claim comes amid rising tensions between the two countries after Canada accused India of involvement in the murder of Hardeep Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist, last year.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin shared these allegations during a press conference. Gauvin stated, "The Indian government is targeting the South Asian community... specifically pro-Khalistani elements in Canada."

She elaborated that organised crime, particularly the Bishnoi gang, is believed to be involved. When pressed about specific crimes, Duheme confirmed allegations of "homicide, extortion, intimidation, and coercion" linked to Indian government agents.

#WATCH | Ottawa, Ontario (Canada): "It (India) is targeting South Asian community but they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada...What we have seen is, from an RCMP perspective, they use organised crime elements. It has been publically attributed and… pic.twitter.com/KYKQVSx7Ju October 14, 2024

The Indian government responded to this and dismissed these claims as "preposterous." India's External Affairs Ministry rejected accusations against Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian High Commissioner, and his staff, asserting they do not engage in criminal activities in Canada.

However, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reiterated his stance, labelling India’s actions as unacceptable and a serious misstep.

Tensions have escalated, with both nations expelling diplomats in a back-and-forth dispute.