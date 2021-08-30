Last chance to enter lottery to win space ticket worth Rs 3 crore for free - Check details

After successfully going to the edge of space at about 282,000 feet above Earth, billionaire Richard Branson is now focused on creating a successful space tourism service priced at $450,000 (around Rs 3.3 crore) per seat.

While many millionaires and billionaires have already signed up to book tickets on board Virgin Galactic’s VSS unity spaceplane, most of us are just sitting at home and fantasizing about the trip, knowing there might never be that kind of money to spare.

But there is a way how that dream to fly to space will not remain a fantasy for one winner (plus a guest) of the Virgin Galactic raffle.

A raffle or sweepstake is better understood as a lottery in India.

The Virgin Galactic’s lottery offers two free seats to a winner. Here’s how you can enter the contest.

Entering the lucky draw will need a one-time donation, big or small, to a charity called Space for Humanity. The non-profit organization works to expand the scope of accessibility to space.

The lottery closes in two days on September 1. So, interested space enthusiasts, now is the time to try out your luck.

Space is for all humanity, which is why we’re giving you the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first @virgingalactic flights to space. All donations go to non-profit @spacehumanity https://t.co/e0A7tNftHY @omaze pic.twitter.com/CMGIrcBsKY — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 30, 2021

While a one-time donation gives you an outside chance, the more you donate, the greater are your odds of winning the tickets to the Virgin Galactic spaceplane. While a donation of around $10 (around Rs 733) gives a person 100 entries to the raffle contest, a bigger $25 (around Rs 1,833) donation brings 250 tickets to the lottery.

The winner of the lottery will be revealed in a month’s time on September 29. The flight is expected to happen in early 2022.