Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Amir Hamza was an author and journalist too, see list of his books, journal
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Did you know that Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Amir Hamza was also a journalist and a writer? Know about the literary angle of the terrorist and his outfit.
Amir Hamza, one of the founding members of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, was killed by unknown assailants in Lahore on Thursday. Listed as the US Department of the Treasury, Hamza was a dreaded terrorist, and he was responsible for many attacks in India. He was regarded as the second most important LeT leader after Hafiz Saeed. Hamza held many key positions within the terror outfit over the years. However, many may not be aware of the fact that he was instrumental in shaping its propaganda wing and outreach campaigns.
People may be shocked to know that he also tried his hand as a journalist and wrote many books. He was the founding editor of LeT's official publication, Majallah al-Daawa. He made forays into literature in 2002 when he published his book Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat (Caravan of Proselytizing and Martydom). His list of books includes: