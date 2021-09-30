Largest underwater eruption in history creates new monster volcano

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Rohit Sharma finally reveals the reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from India's T20Is

Abhishek Bachchan wants mom Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai to do more films: 'There is so much more to...'

'Doesn't behove him to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is on fire:' Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi

Independence Day 2023: Role of Khadi from freedom struggle to sustainable fashion choice

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Rohit Sharma finally reveals the reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from India's T20Is

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

AI reimagines Malayalam superstars as Ken in Barbie

Must try street foods when visiting Mumbai

Orange foods everyone must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Gadar 2 Public Review: Fans Hail Return Of Sunny Deol As Tara Singh; Theatre Screams Massive Hit

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Meet Mahavatar Babaji, superstar Rajinikanth's spiritual guru who 'resides' in remote Himalayan regions

Aakhri Sach trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia leads crime investigation thriller based on Burari deaths

HomeWorld

World

Largest underwater eruption in history creates new monster volcano

The massive new structure rises 820 metres (2,690 feet) from the seafloor surfaced after an earthquake that shook a nearby French island in May 2018.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2021, 05:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A massive earthquake activity that began in May 2018 and was felt all around the world has given rise to a new undersea volcano. The massive new structure rises 820 metres (2,690 feet) from the seafloor off the eastern coast of Mayotte, which surfaced after an earthquake that shook the island in May 2018.

Researchers are using the new feature, which is likely to be part of a tectonic structure between the East African and Madagascar rifts, to better comprehend inner Earth mechanisms about which very little is known.

The continuing event's earthquake thuds commenced on 10 May, 2018. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck a few days later, on May 15, shaking the surrounding island.

Scientists were previously baffled, but didn't take too long to realise that a massive volcanic eruption had taken place, unlike anything ever observed. The readings indicated a spot about 50 kilometres off the coast of Mayotte, a French province that lies in the volcanic Comoros islands situated among both Africa's east coast and Madagascar's north part.

The discovery was achieved by a team of researchers headed by geophysicist Nathalie Feuillet of the University of Paris in France. In February of 2019, the team began investigating the area. The researchers also installed a series of seismometers on the seabed, reaching depths of up to 3.5 kilometers, and merged the findings with Mayotte seismic readings.

Pic courtesy: ScienceAlert

This technology observed 17,000 seismic occurrences between February 25 and May 6, 2019, at depths ranging from 20 to 50 km underneath the water's surface.

It all began with a lava pool buried deep within the asthenosphere, the hot mantle layer right beneath Earth's lithosphere. Damage to the lithosphere may have resulted from tectonic forces beneath, resulting in seawalls that flowed molten from a source up through the crust, causing waves of earthquakes. This sediment later spread to the seafloor, where it erupted, resulting in 5 cubic kilometres of magma and the creation of a new volcano.

The Mayotte eruption is the largest underwater seismic outburst in history. The total volume of the new volcanic structure is between 30 to 1,000 times bigger than prior deep-sea eruptions, according to estimates from May 2019.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at annual meeting of Rs 17 trillion firm

Independence Day 2023: Five tricolour dishes to try on August 15

Proof of aliens? NASA spots mud cracks on Mars's surface similar to Earth indicating seasonal cycle

Meet Deepak Bhardwaj, got record-breaking scholarship, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, scholarship amount is...

Meet ex-IPS officer Basant Rath, who retired prematurely, registers himself as BJP activist online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE