United States President Donald Trump-led administration has excluded a range of electronic devices, including laptops and smartphones, from reciprocal tariffs announced by him earlier this month. The US Customs and Border Protection listed these items, which are usually produced outside of America. Meanwhile, Trump has hit a 90-day pause on import duties for most of US trade partners. You can check the full list of exempted items below:



List of exempted goods

Smartphones and laptops

Automatic data processing machines and units thereof; magnetic or optical readers, machines for transcribing data onto data media in coded form and machines for processing such data

Machines and apparatus of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of semiconductor boules or wafers, semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits or flat panel displays

Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus

Solid-state non-volatile storage devices

Flat panel display modules, whether or not incorporating touch-sensitive screens without drivers or controls circuits

Devices capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine.

Diodes, other than photosensitive or light-emitting diodes (LED)

Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors with a dissipation rate of less than 1W

Unmounted chips, dice and wafers

Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices

Transistors, optical coupled isolators, semiconductor-based transducers, electronic integrated circuits; parts thereof

Parts and accessories of all these items

Huge sigh of relief

The exemptions have come as a huge relief for several tech giants such as Apple, Samsung, and the chip maker Nvidia; all three companies saw their stocks tumbling in the aftermath of Trump's tariffs announcement.