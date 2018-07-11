Headlines

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Bihar shocker: Woman's eyes gouged out, tongue chopped, private parts mutilated in Khagaria; villagers stage protest

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

Homeindia

india

Lanka govt approves capital punishment for drug offences

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has unanimously approved a move to bring back capital punishment for drug-related crimes, paving way for the resumption of death penalty after of nearly 40 years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 04:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Executions have not been carried out in Sri Lanka as successive presidents in office since 1978 have refused to issue death warrants.

Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, Minister of the Buddhist Order said that President Maithripala Sirisena had recently stated that he was under pressure to re-introduce capital punishment as a deterrent to serious crimes.

"The Cabinet in unison agreed to it. We cannot allow inmates in prison to destroy the country by directing crimes," Perera said yesterday, adding convicts carry out drug trade while still in prison.

Although capital punishment is in the statute, Sri Lanka had stopped hangings since 1976. Death row prisoners spend life terms in jail.