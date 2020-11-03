Trending#

Lady Gaga finds mention in campaign speeches as Donald Trump, Joe Biden prepare for final push

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as latter ropes in Lady Gaga for a rally in Pittsburgh.


Donald Trump, Lady Gaga

Reuters

Written By

Edited By

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 3, 2020, 08:02 AM IST

The presidential candidate of the US Joe Biden held an evening drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania alongside singer Lady Gaga on Monday. However, this led to President of the US calling the singer 'anti-fracking activist'. As per BBC, 'Fracking is the process of drilling into the earth to release natural gas and oil.' Trump's communications director Tim Murtaugh described Gaga as an anti-fracking activist in his tweet.

It read as "Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry."

To which Lady Gaga replied, "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."

Gaga went on to share a selfie and urged people to exercise their right of voting. She wrote, "Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in YOU & I !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE. I’m with @JoeBiden —Let's go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania."

The 'Poker Face' singer also posted a photo with Biden from the rally and tweeted, "I’ll be speaking just after 7 ET and performing right before the incredible @JoeBiden speaks at 8:30 ET watch on http://JoeBiden.com/live I HAVE SOME THINGS TO SAY #vote #BidenHarris2020 love you Pennsylvania! So excited to sing for you!"

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.