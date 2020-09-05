LAC row: Chinese defence minister had requested meet with Indian side thrice in 80 days

In the four months long face-off between the Indian and the Chinese forces, the Chinese defence minister requested for a meet thrice in 80 days. The Indian and Chinese defence ministers' meet in Moscow was the request of the Chinese side.

"The chinese defence minister had requested for the meet with the Indian defence minister three times in last 80 day, something that was mentioned by the minister to Indian defence minister", sources said.

Explaining, "the Chinese minister had even chosen to come down to the Indian Defence Minister's hotel for the dialogue"

The request for a meeting was also given to India when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited Moscow for the victory day parade in June. That time, India had said a firm no for any talks. That visit came after the Galwan incident in which India lost 20 of its soldiers in the clashes, and while China also suffered casualties.

Its believed that one of the main causes of Chinese insistence this time was India taking swift action and getting an upper hand by taking up positions in higher reaches at the southern bank of the Pangong lake.

This was the first in-person political engagement between the two sides. Chinese Defence Minister is a PLA veteran associated with the Chinese army for more than 50 years while the Indian defence minister is a key person in the ruling BJP government and a political stalwart.