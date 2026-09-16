LA News: Helicopter Crash-Three killed while covering fatal collision; watch video

A news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles while covering a fatal SUV-Metro bus collision, killing three people. Watch the video and read what happened.

A news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles County late Tuesday, killing three people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The news crew was reportedly covering a deadly traffic collision in the Chatsworth neighbourhood.

Los Angeles news helicopter crash: What happened

According to the Los Angeles Times, the crash happened near N Mason Avenue as a news crew was reporting on a separate crash involving an SUV and a Los Angeles Metro bus. In the collision, at least two people were killed and six others injured, according to preliminary reports. Following this, news helicopters flew overhead, which later crashed near N Mason Avenue just before 7 p.m., landing in a parking lot between commercial buildings. The crash sparked a major fire which spread to nearby vehicles, damaging four vehicles and two shipping containers. At least three people were killed in total, including one person on the ground in the helicopter crash, according to officials.

A video of the fatal incident has surfaced online, capturing the severity of the crash.

BREAKING: An NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashed during live coverage of a deadly bus crash. The condition of those onboard is unknown. pic.twitter.com/cXMmubKrgq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2026

The helicopter was preliminarily identified as an NBC Los Angeles aircraft, though officials were expected to confirm the details. Emergency crews, including the Los Angeles Fire Department, were deployed. The FAA and NTSB are expected to investigate the crash and determine why the helicopter crashed.

One of those killed was a passerby, according to Branden Silverman, a spokesman for the fire department, who spoke to reporters near the crash site in Chatsworth, a Los Angeles suburb. The number of people in the helicopter and their condition were not clear, he said. He declined to confirm whether the aircraft was a news helicopter.

(More updates to follow)