Kuwait to deport expats who protested against Nupur Sharma's remarks

(Image Source: Twitter/IANS)

In a big move, Kuwait will deport expatriates who participated in a demonstration against the remarks made by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. The administration has issued instructions to arrest all expats who were part of the Friday protests, ANI quoted local media.

The stern action comes as protesters violated the laws and regulations of the country which prohibits sit-ins or demonstrations by expatriates in Kuwait, the report stated. Not only this, they will be banned from entering Kuwait again. "All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations," the report said quoting the instructions to authorities.

The nationality of the expats who protested is not mentioned in the media report. The alleged remarks by BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad had triggered massive protests in the Gulf after which the party suspended her. Indian envoys were summoned by the Gulf nations to register strong protests over the issue.

Meanwhile, India has dismissed the remarks as those made by 'fringe elements' and that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks. While BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership, it expelled Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for inflammatory remarks.

Earlier, reacting to a statement issued by the Kuwaiti government, India had expressed regret over the matter saying the government had already taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In response to a media query regarding the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the offensive statement by the BJP leader, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait had said, "Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India."