Kuwait supermarkets pull Indian products from shelves over comments on Prophet Muhammad

File photo

According to several media reports, supermarkets in Kuwait are pulling out Indian products from their shelves as a form of protest against the comments made on Prophet Muhammad by an ex-BJP leader named Nupur Sharma, who has since been suspended.

The row surrounding the comments made on Prophet Muhammad has further intensified as Iran became the latest Middle Eastern country to summon the Indian ambassador and demand a public apology over the remarks made by Sharma.

According to AFP reports, workers at the Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society in Kuwaiti stores piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys in a protest against comments on Prophet Muhammad denounced as "Islamophobic".

Many Gulf countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and others have condemned the remarks made by former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. Sharma has since been suspended by the party, and the Centre has distanced itself from the comments made by her.

AFP reports that at the supermarket just outside Kuwait City, sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chilies were covered with plastic sheets. Printed signs in Arabic read: "We have removed Indian products".

The Muslim community has been reigning backlash against Sharma over the comments made by her during a television news debate, and several are also demanding the sacking of the lead news anchor on the debate, who allowed the programme to run after such comments.

BJP and the Central government had issued an official statement, distancing themselves from the comments made by the former spokesperson. The BJP said that it “respects all religions” and Sharma expressed “views contrary to the party's position”.

Nupur Sharma had later issued an apology regarding the comments made by her, saying that she had made the remarks in response to some “insults” made against Lord Shiva. She said, “If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement.”

Islamic countries and groups have termed the comments as “Islamophobic” and a “heinous act”. Some have also demanded that Sharma be arrested for making comments on Prophet Muhammad.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | India clarifies as more Islamic nations join in condemning Prophet Muhammad remarks, 10 updates