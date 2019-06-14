Kuwait and Saudi Arabia becomes the hottest places on Earth

As the heat builds up in the UAE, the mercury rises to the 50 degree mark in Kuwait on a daily basis making it the hottest place on Earth.

Kuwait on Saturday recorded the highest temperatures in the world; reaching 52.2 degrees Celsius in the shadows and 63 degrees Celsius under direct sunlight, according to Gulf news. In Saudi Arabia, the mercury rose to 55 degrees Celsius at noon.

Meteorologists in Kuwait have predicted that the temperature could rise up to 68 degrees under the sun next month.

In the severe heat wave of Kuwait, a man died because of a heatstroke. According to Al Rai daily, the police and ambulance rushed to the scene to help the man but he died before they could reach him. The forensic reports stated that the man died due to overexposure to the sun.

In India, .Churu, a city in the west of the northern state of Rajasthan, recorded the country’s highest temperature of 48.9 Celsius.In Delhi and nearby areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad , the Indian meteorological department (IMD) predicts a maximum temperature of 46 degree celsius. Out of the 15 hottest places in the world, eight were in India while others were in Pakistan.