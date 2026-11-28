A powerful explosion near a school in Afghanistan's Kunar province has left several people dead and many injured. Officials say the blast may be linked to a nearby depot.

Seven people were killed and more than 90 were injured after a powerful explosion hit a school in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday morning. Most of the injured were students. The blast has once again raised serious questions about the safety of children studying near dangerous sites.

What happened in Kunar?

The explosion happened in the Andar Ser neighbourhood, which is outside of Asadabad, the provincial capital of Kunar, at around ten in the morning. Children were there for their regular courses at the school where the explosion occurred. The incident was reported at about 10 a.m. local time, according to Farid Dehqan, a spokeswoman for the Kunar Provincial Police. Children and workers who had been hurt were quickly taken to local hospitals. As parents hurried to the school to find their kids, panic swept throughout the neighbourhood.

Seven individuals died in the incident, according to Sami ul Haq Bayan, the province's head of culture and information. Over ninety people were injured. Up to fifteen of the injured, he added, were still in the hospital, while the others were released after receiving care.

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Why did the blast happen?

Early reports say the blast started in a nearby depot storing mining explosives, not inside the school. Officials suspect negligence at the depot, and an investigation is underway. The names and ages of the deceased have not yet been disclosed by local authorities. The condition of the pupils who are still in the hospital has not been disclosed. This is not the first instance of such violence occurring in an Afghan school. Over forty children between the ages of nine and fourteen were injured in an August hand grenade strike at a school complex in Kabul. Families in Kunar are currently awaiting responses. They want to know why explosives were stored close to a school and if anyone would be held accountable for the injuries and fatalities.