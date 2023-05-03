Search icon
Kremlin attack: Drone bursts into flames over Russia President Vladimir Putin's residence, watch video

A drone attack was executed on Wednesday. Krelim accuse this of being an attempt to kill president Vladimir Putin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Kremlin drone attack| Photo: Twitter

A drone attack was executed at Vladimir Putin's residence on Wednesday amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Kremlin has accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack at his residence in Moscow overnight. Visuals of the attack are surfacing on social media. The video shows that a drone comes atop the presidential palace and blasts. See here the video of the blast: 

Calling it a ‘terrorist act’, the Kremlin said that there was a drone strike at Putin's residence in Kremlin. "We consider these actions a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt targeting the President," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

As per reports, the drones were disabled by the Russian military before they could strike. Debris from the drone fell on the ground, although, caused no harm. 

Meanwhile, Kyiv has denied any responsibility behind the 'attack'. Ukraine's presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak said , “We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not solve any military problems. Absolutely. And this is extremely disadvantageous from the point of view of preparing our offensive measures.”

“And most importantly, it would allow Russia to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities. Why do we need this?” Podolyak said.

Read: Kremlin drone attack: Ukraine attempted to murder Vladimir Putin? What we know so far about Russia's shocking claim

Putin wasn't in the Kremlin at the time of the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti. The Russian president was working out of the Novo-Ogaryovo residence at the time. Putin is safe and his schedule has not been changed, the Kremlin said. 

