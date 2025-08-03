Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer
3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites
Delhi weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas
Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka for first time, days after powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, watch video
5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, Smriti Irani's comeback: 'Unfortunately it did not...'
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller
Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium
Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'
WORLD
Aftershocks triggered by an 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in Kamchatka, Russia, was recorded for the first time. Watch visuals.
Aftershocks triggered by an 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in Kamchatka, Russia, was recorded for the first time.
The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kamchatka Territory reported it on August 3. "An ash discharge from the Krasheninnikov volcano has been recorded in Kamchatka. The ash release occurred at an altitude of up to 6 thousand meters, with the height of the giant itself being 1856 m...The Krasheninnikov volcano was assigned an "orange" aviation hazard code," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
WATCH VIDEO:
(with ANI Inputs)