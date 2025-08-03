Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka for first time, days after powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, watch video

Aftershocks triggered by an 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in Kamchatka, Russia, was recorded for the first time. Watch visuals.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kamchatka Territory reported it on August 3. "An ash discharge from the Krasheninnikov volcano has been recorded in Kamchatka. The ash release occurred at an altitude of up to 6 thousand meters, with the height of the giant itself being 1856 m...The Krasheninnikov volcano was assigned an "orange" aviation hazard code," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

