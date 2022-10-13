Uproar around kohinoor may push royal family to take this decision

Photo: File

King Charles III's coronation is due in May next year. Along with the king, Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned. While she was supposed to be crowned using regalia containing the controversial Kohinoor diamond but this might be cancelled following the uproar surrounding its ownership of the diamond.

Kohinoor-- a 105-carat gemstone is one of the world's largest and most controversial diamond. The diamond was taken away from India following the invasion of Iranian ruler Nadir Shah. It was once placed on Mughal king Shah Jahan's throne in the 17th century.

It passed through the hands of many rulers before it was ceded to Queen Victoria in 1849 after the British annexation of Punjab. Kohinoor remains a point of contention as it is considered “stolen” during the British colonial rule in India.

The Kohinoor- one of the world's largest and most controversial diamonds- was set in the crown of the Queen Mother in the 1930s and was expected to be passed on to Camilla.

“The original plan was for the Queen Consort to be crowned with the late Queen Mother’s crown when her husband acceded to the throne. But times have changed and His Majesty The King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors. There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India,” a report in the Daily Mail said.

Reports suggest that the Queen Consort's coronation could see the Kohinoor diamond detached from the crown or the new King and Queen could use some other crown from the Royal collection.

