Know the man behind alleged 'Khalistani Conspiracy', who is Mo Dhaliwal?

When Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, this week took to Twitter and extended her support to the farmers' agitation in India, by sharing a 'toolkit' for those who want to help, it created a lot of controversy. The document contained plan of action for those who were to join the ongoing farmers protests - both online and offline.

Now it is being suspected that the document has been created by a pro-Khalistan organisation in Canada and was a part of a larger conspiracy to create unrest in the country. A preliminary investigation by the Delhi Police points fingers at this angle.

The document shared by the 18 year old climate activist on her Twitter profile, has been widely shared and read. On Thursday, Delhi Police took cognisance of the issue and even lodged an FIR against the 'controversial' tweet by Greta Thunberg. However, Delhi police cleared the fact that the FIR did not mention anyone's name.

According to investigations done by the Delhi police, the toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg, has been created by Mo Dhaliwal and his organisation Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF).

So the big question arises is that who is Mo Dhaliwal and what does his organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) stand for?

Also read Know what is a 'Toolkit' Greta Thunberg wanted to share with all of you

Who is Mo Dhaliwal?

Mo Dhaliwal is the founder and director of strategy, a Vancouver-based digital branding creative agency called Skyrocket.

According to his social media profiles, he is an alumnus of the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia

He has done his two-year Business Administration diploma course from University of the Fraser Valley, as per his social media profile.

His twitter bio also reads, 'Build brands and digital products by day. Agitate by night.'

Dhaliwal is also the co-founder of Poetic Justice Foundation.

It is alleged that this organisation created the controversial ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta on her Twitter account.

Dhaliwal's name came up in Canada when he made the slogan 'Love and courage' for the 2017 New Democratic Party leadership campaign of Jagmeet Singh.

I am a Khalistani: Mo Dhaliwal's 'controversial' Facebook post

"I am a Khalistani. You might not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement," Mo Dhaliwal wrote.

On September 17, 2020 he urged people to sign a petition against Ottawa-based public policy think-tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute for publishing a report titled 'Khalistan: A Project of Pakistan'.

Recently a new video has surfaced on social media where allegedly Mo Dhaliwal is seen speaking about Khalistani movement and agri laws reportedly during a protest outside the Indian consulate on January 26, 2021. However, we at DNA cannot authenticate the video.

"If anybody tells you that this battle is going to end with the repeal of the farm bills, that is because they are trying to drain energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separate from Punjab, and you are separate from the Khalistan movement. You are not. And at some point, you have to understand the feeling and the emotion that the Khalistan group is bringing to this," he reportedly said in the video.