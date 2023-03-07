Know all about 'Kill Web' concept launched by South Korea amid rising nuclear tension with North Korea

File Photo/Representative Image

Amid the ever-increasing nuclear tensions with North Korea, the South Korean military has now disclosed a "Kill Web" concept. With Pyongyang's continued expansion of nuclear and missile capabilities, Seoul is pursuing a rapid and strategic plan to counter it.

At the start of this month, the South Korean Ministry announced the plan and said that it will use the "Kill Web" concept to eradicate threats from Pyongyang's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities even at their pre-launch stage, Eur Asian Times reported.

For those who are unaware, the "Kill Web" concept aims to create a rapid retaliation to any North Korean aggression against South Korea.

READ | Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack at RSS during London event, calls it 'fundamentalist, fascist organisation'

For the past few months, South Korea has been working in cooperation with the US military and integrated advanced technologies, including AI.

Explaining the "Kill Web" concept, it is said that it is a multilayered integrated system that will bring into use cyber operations, electronic warfare techniques, and other strategies to prevent the adversary from trying to fire a missile even before it has been launched.

READ | What is IVF aka In Vitro Fertilisation? Know all about the process, why women opt for it, side effects

Yoon Suk yeol government introduced the plan as a fundamental component of Military Innovations 4.0. The plan will use the latest AI techniques to make sure that the South Korean Army can win a war with minimum fatalities in the shortest period.

Last Friday, the South Korean and US militaries announced they would conduct a computer-simulated command post training from March 13-23 and restore their largest springtime field exercises that were last held in 2018.

The allies had cancelled or scaled back some of their regular drills since 2018 to support now-dormant diplomacy with North Korea and guard against the Covid-19 pandemic. But they have been restoring their exercises after North Korea last year conducted a record number of missile tests and openly threatened to use its nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with its rivals.