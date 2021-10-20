Know about new US travel rule and how it can affect your travel plans

Know about new US travel rule

The United States has once again come up with a new travel policy that can affect many foreign nationals planning to travel to the country. As per the new rules, those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have taken one dose of vaccine will be blocked entry.

This is in complete contrast to the standard that France and the European Commission follow where those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have taken one dose of vaccine are considered fully vaccinated. Many European countries have been following this norm for now.

This standard is also considered one of the eligibility criteria for the EU digital COVID-19 certificate, the bloc's widely accepted vaccine passport. However, the US has never considered recovery from COVID-19 in its domestic definition of vaccination.

In the United States, residents are required to have both shots of a two-dose vaccine or Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine to be deemed fully vaccinated.

Earlier, the US announced that it would open its borders to vaccinated travellers beginning November 8. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated would include 'any combination of two doses' from two-shot vaccines.

However, the US has officially it is confirmed that people with just one dose would be excluded, regardless of whether they've also recovered from COVID-19 disease.