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Knife-wielding woman stabs two in New York's Times Square, one dies; attacker shot dead by US police

A woman allegedly carried out a random stabbing attack in New York’s Times Square, killing one person and injuring another before she was shot dead by police.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 07:16 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Knife-wielding woman stabs two in New York's Times Square, one dies; attacker shot dead by US police
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A woman armed with two knives allegedly stabbed two people in New York City’s Times Square on Monday afternoon, killing one and injuring another before police shot her dead following a four-minute standoff.

The incident took place at around 4:30 pm local time in the busy tourist area. According to the New York Police Department, 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros allegedly attacked a 32-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man within seconds of each other.

The woman was stabbed in the abdomen and later died at a hospital. The male victim also suffered a stab wound and was initially reported to be in critical condition. Police later said that he was in stable condition.

Videos show police confronting knife-wielding woman

Videos from the scene showed Cisneros standing with knives in her hands while several police officers surrounded her. A crowd had gathered nearby as officers tried to stop her.

Police said she tried to flee after the attack but was confronted near an NYPD substation. Officers repeatedly asked her to drop the knives, but she allegedly refused. According to police, Cisneros told the officers, "I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you. I will kill you."

Officers then used Tasers in an attempt to stop her. However, police said the devices did not work, and she allegedly continued moving towards the officers while holding the knives.

Police eventually opened fire. Cisneros was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police investigating motive

Authorities initially received information suggesting that the incident may have involved a robbery. However, police later said they had not found a clear motive behind the attack. Investigators believe the stabbings were random and unprovoked. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Police also said Cisneros had a documented mental health history and appeared to be emotionally disturbed. The investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the attack.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that one of the victims and the alleged attacker had died, while the second victim was being treated in hospital. He praised the NYPD officers for intervening and said their actions prevented the situation from becoming "even worse".

Mamdani also said that an internal investigation would be carried out, as is standard in officer-involved shootings. Body camera footage from the responding officers will also be released to the public.

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